China Kingstone Mining Approves Key Resolutions at Special General Meeting

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) has shared an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its Special General Meeting held on November 10, 2025. The resolutions included the approval and ratification of multiple subscription agreements and the issuance of specific mandates for subscription shares, all of which received unanimous support from the voting shareholders. This development is likely to enhance the company’s operational capacity and market positioning by facilitating new transactions and share issuances.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, operating within the mining industry. The company is primarily focused on mining and related activities, with a market focus that includes the issuance and management of shares.

YTD Price Performance: -12.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,993,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$56.39M

