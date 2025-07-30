China Kangda Food Updates Action Plan to Address Financial Disclaimer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Kangda Food Co ( (HK:0834) ) has provided an update.

China Kangda Food Company Limited has provided a quarterly update on its action plan to address a Disclaimer of Opinion related to its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company has secured a loan of RMB95.5 million and is negotiating the extension of related party loans. Additionally, the company is exploring alternative financing sources and plans to enhance operational efficiency by expanding its cold storage system by September 2025.

More about China Kangda Food Co

China Kangda Food Company Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in the food industry. The company focuses on processed food products and aims to enhance operational efficiency and expand its business scale.

Average Trading Volume: 130,400

Current Market Cap: HK$80.17M

