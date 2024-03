China Kangda Food Co (CKNGF) has released an update.

China Kangda Food Company Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on March 28, 2024, to review and approve the audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The results will subsequently be published on the official websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

