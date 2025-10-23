China Kangda Food Co. Announces Major Share Acquisition and Mandatory Cash Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Kangda Food Co ( (HK:0834) ).

China Kangda Food Company Limited has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Hong Kong Sheng Yuan Holding Co., Limited, where the latter will acquire approximately 54.69% of the total issued shares of China Kangda. This acquisition will trigger a mandatory cash offer for all remaining shares, excluding those already owned by the Offeror. The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, and further announcements will be made upon completion, potentially impacting the company’s market position and shareholder dynamics.

More about China Kangda Food Co

China Kangda Food Company Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and secondarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The company operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of food products.

Average Trading Volume: 23,384

Current Market Cap: HK$103.3M

