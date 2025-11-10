China Jinmao Reports Strong Sales Performance for October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ).

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited announced its unaudited sales data for October 2025, reporting a contracted sales amount of RMB11,997 million and a gross floor area of 331,460.63 square meters. For the first ten months of 2025, the company achieved an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB92,682 million, covering several major urban projects. Additionally, as of the end of October, the company recorded a subscribed property sales amount of RMB1,503 million. These figures indicate the company’s strong performance in the real estate market, although the data is unaudited and subject to change.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0817) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited stock, see the HK:0817 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate industry. The company is involved in property development and management, focusing on large-scale urban projects and smart city developments across various regions in China.

Average Trading Volume: 36,066,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.24B

