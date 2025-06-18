China Jinmao Announces Board Changes with New Appointments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ) has shared an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited announced changes in its board of directors, with Ms. CHEN Aihua resigning due to other business commitments, and Mr. CUI Yan and Mr. LIU Wen being appointed as non-executive directors, effective June 18, 2025. These appointments are expected to bring significant experience in enterprise management and corporate investment to the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development, investment, and management, catering to the growing demands of urbanization and infrastructure development in China.

