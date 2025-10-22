China Jicheng Holdings Announces New Executive Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Jicheng Holdings Limited ( (HK:1027) ) has issued an update.

China Jicheng Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chen as an Executive Director, effective from October 3, 2025. Mr. Chen will serve until the next annual general meeting, where he will be eligible for re-election. This change in leadership is part of the company’s regular rotation policy for directors, ensuring fresh perspectives and continuity in governance.

More about China Jicheng Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 338,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.6B

