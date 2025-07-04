China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Announces EGM for Director Appointment

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) has issued an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 25, 2025, to consider the appointment of Mr. Xiao Yafei as an executive director. This meeting is significant for the company’s governance as it involves a key leadership appointment, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation operates in the isotope and radiation industry, focusing on the production and supply of radioactive isotopes and related products. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in various applications of isotopes and radiation technologies.

