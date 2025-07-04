China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Announces Board Composition and Roles

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An announcement from China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) is now available.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This update, which includes the structure of six board committees, is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership and governance framework that will guide the company’s strategic and operational decisions.

More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the isotope and radiation industry. It focuses on providing products and services related to isotopes and radiation technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 502,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.86B

