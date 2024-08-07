China Investments Seals Multi-Million Finance Lease Deal

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease with an independent third party, acquiring assets worth approximately RMB 20 million with a five-year lease back agreement. The deal, part of a disclosed transaction, involves an overall payment of RMB 24 million over the lease term, including interest and other fees. The terms were set following arm’s length negotiations, with funding coming from the group’s internal resources and/or external banking facilities.

