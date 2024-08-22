China Investments Seals Major Finance Lease Deal

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease agreement as the lessor, acquiring assets valued at RMB20,000,000 from an independent third party. The assets will be leased back to the original owner for a five-year term, with the total payment amounting to approximately RMB24,650,000. This transaction is deemed discloseable as it surpasses the 5% threshold of applicable percentage ratios, but remains under 25%, in accordance with the Listing Rules.

