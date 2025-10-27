China Investments Holdings Enters Discloseable Finance Lease Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) is now available.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease agreement with an independent third-party lessee. The transaction involves the acquisition of assets valued at RMB30,000,000, which will be leased back to the lessee for 54 months. This transaction is classified as discloseable under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules due to its size. The finance lease terms were negotiated based on the asset’s original cost and market conditions, and the lease payments will be made quarterly.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 166,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$405.8M

