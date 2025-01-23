China Investments Enters Finance Lease to Bolster Leasing Operations

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) is now available.

China Investments Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Greengold Leasing, entered into a finance lease agreement with an independent third party lessee. The transaction involves acquiring assets valued at RMB30,000,000 to be leased back to the original owner for five years. This transaction, classified as discloseable under listing rules, reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance its leasing operations and market positioning, with potential implications for increased revenue streams and stakeholder interest.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

China Investments Holdings Limited is involved in finance leasing services, focusing on providing financial solutions through subsidiaries like Greengold Leasing.

YTD Price Performance: -20.83%

Average Trading Volume: 51,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$488M

