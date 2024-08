China Investment and Finance Group Ltd (HK:1226) has released an update.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd has reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.34 as of July 31, 2024. The announcement, not verified for accuracy by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, also lists the current board members, including executive and non-executive directors.

