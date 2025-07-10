China Investment Development Appoints New Investment Manager

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) has shared an update.

China Investment Development Limited has appointed Sinolink Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited as its new investment manager, replacing Evergrande Securities (Hong Kong) Limited. This new agreement, effective from July 10, 2025, will last for two years and is automatically renewable. The company will pay a monthly management fee of HK$40,000 to SSHK, which will provide a range of investment management services, including identifying investment opportunities, advising on acquisitions and divestments, and monitoring asset performance. The directors consider the terms fair and beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

