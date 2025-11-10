China Investment and Finance Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd ( (HK:1226) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Investment and Finance Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests, reflecting its ongoing commitment to financial transparency and shareholder value.

More about China Investment and Finance Group Ltd

China Investment and Finance Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in investment and finance operations. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on financial services and investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 618,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$338.3M

