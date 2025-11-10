China Investment and Finance Group Announces Positive Profit Turnaround

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd ( (HK:1226) ) just unveiled an update.

China Investment and Finance Group Limited has announced a positive profit alert, indicating a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The company expects to report a consolidated net profit ranging from HK$140 million to HK$155 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of approximately HK$7 million in the same period of 2024. This positive shift is primarily attributed to the improved performance of the Group’s listed equity investments, which swung from a loss of HK$6.3 million to a profit of approximately HK$146.8 million. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the figures are based on unaudited management accounts and are subject to adjustments.

More about China Investment and Finance Group Ltd

China Investment and Finance Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, focusing on investment and finance services. It operates within the financial sector, engaging in equity investments and other related financial activities.

Average Trading Volume: 618,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$338.3M

