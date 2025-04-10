China International Capital Projects Significant Q1 2025 Profit Increase

China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ) just unveiled an update.

China International Capital Corporation Limited has announced an estimated profit increase for the first quarter of 2025, projecting a significant rise of 50% to 70% compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic focus on market opportunities, cost control measures, and substantial growth in its wealth management and equities businesses, positioning it strongly within the industry.

More about China International Capital

China International Capital Corporation Limited is a leading investment bank in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing comprehensive financial services including wealth management and equities. The company aims to serve the real economy and enhance its core competitiveness through high-quality business development.

YTD Price Performance: 38.21%

Average Trading Volume: 120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.14B

Find detailed analytics on 3908 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue