China International Capital Corporation to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ) has shared an announcement.

China International Capital Corporation Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on April 28, 2025, to consider and approve the publication of the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025. This announcement indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and timely disclosure, which may impact its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about China International Capital

China International Capital Corporation Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment banking, securities, and wealth management services in the People’s Republic of China.

YTD Price Performance: 21.95%

Average Trading Volume: 450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.76B

For an in-depth examination of 3908 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue