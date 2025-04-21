China International Capital Announces Chairman’s Resignation

China International Capital ( (HK:3908) ) has shared an update.

China International Capital Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Gao Tao as the chairman of the supervisory committee due to his retirement. His resignation, effective April 18, 2025, is amicable, with no disagreements or unresolved obligations. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Gao’s contributions and confirmed that he will not hold any future positions within the company.

China International Capital Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment banking and other related financial services.

YTD Price Performance: 21.95%

Average Trading Volume: 450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.71B

