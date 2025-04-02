China Industrial Securities International Sells Bonds Worth US$8.6 Million

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. ( (HK:6058) ) has shared an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the disposal of bonds worth US$8.6 million by its subsidiary, CISI Investment, on the open market. The transaction, which does not require shareholder approval, is part of the company’s strategy to maintain a diversified investment portfolio and generate stable returns within an acceptable risk level.

More about China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. is primarily engaged in providing wealth management services, corporate finance services, asset management services, and financial products and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 29.55%

Average Trading Volume: 1,752,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

