China Industrial Securities International Acquires Perpetual Securities for Portfolio Diversification

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiary CISI Investment, has acquired perpetual securities worth US$9 million for approximately US$9.82 million on the open market. This transaction, aimed at diversifying the company’s investment portfolio and generating stable returns, is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited is engaged in providing brokerage services, margin financing services, corporate finance services, asset management services, and financial products and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 0.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,173,350

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$888M

