China Huarong Energy Faces Continued Trading Suspension Amid Compliance Issues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Huarong Energy Company Limited ( (HK:1101) ) has provided an update.

China Huarong Energy Company Limited announced additional resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange, requiring compliance with specific listing rules before trading can resume. The company has been under trading suspension since April 2025 due to delays in publishing its 2024 Annual Results and non-compliance with certain listing rules. The Stock Exchange has emphasized that the company must resolve these issues to the Exchange’s satisfaction, and trading will remain suspended until further notice.

More about China Huarong Energy Company Limited

China Huarong Energy Company Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on energy-related products and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$235.5M

See more data about 1101 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue