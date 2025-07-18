China Huarong Energy Faces Board Compliance Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from China Huarong Energy Company Limited ( (HK:1101) ).

China Huarong Energy Company Limited announced the resignation of an independent non-executive director, leading to non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules 3.10(1) and 3.21, which require a minimum number of independent non-executive directors on the board. The company is working to appoint a new director to meet these requirements and will make further announcements once the appointment is made.

More about China Huarong Energy Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$235.5M

For detailed information about 1101 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue