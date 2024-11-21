China Huajun Group Unveils Board Leadership Structure

China Huajun Group Limited (HK:0377) has released an update.

China Huajun Group Limited has announced its board of directors, led by Executive Director Yan Ruijie, who serves as Chairman and CEO. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, overseeing committees such as audit, nomination, and remuneration, reflecting a structured governance approach. This announcement provides a clear overview of the leadership responsible for steering the company’s strategic initiatives.

