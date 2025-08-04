China Hongqiao Group Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Hongqiao Group Ltd. ( (HK:1378) ).

China Hongqiao Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four board committees. The announcement details the leadership structure, highlighting the key figures in executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive roles, as well as the chairpersons of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Sustainability Committees. This structured leadership is likely to impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1378) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.50 price target.

More about China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

China Hongqiao Group Limited is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, operating in the aluminum industry. It is primarily focused on the production of aluminum products and is listed under the stock code 1378.

Average Trading Volume: 30,905,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$193.2B

