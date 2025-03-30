China High Speed Transmission Reports Significant Financial Loss in 2024

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co ( (HK:0658) ) has shared an announcement.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant financial downturn for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a revenue decline of 8.3% and a substantial loss attributable to owners of the company amounting to RMB 6,556,733, contrasting with a profit in the previous year. The company’s financial performance was impacted by increased net impairment losses on financial assets and other net losses, leading to an operating loss of RMB 5,141,118. This downturn reflects challenges in the company’s operational efficiency and market conditions, potentially affecting its stakeholders and market positioning.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. operates in the transmission equipment industry, focusing on the production and distribution of high-speed transmission equipment and related products. The company serves various sectors, including energy and industrial machinery, with a market focus on providing advanced transmission solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.64%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $187.1M

