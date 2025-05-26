China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Announces Loan Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co ( (HK:0658) ) has provided an announcement.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, through its subsidiary Nanjing Handa, is involved in a financial transaction involving a loan agreement and subsequent loan assignment. The company operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing loans to enhance working capital for its partners. In a recent announcement, the company disclosed a connected and discloseable transaction involving a RMB250 million loan extended by Nanjing Handa to Nanjing Fengsheng Kangju, Five Seasons, and Fullshare. This loan was later assigned to Enkaiyi for the same amount. The transaction is significant due to its implications under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempting shareholder approval. The transaction highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and its compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co

YTD Price Performance: -2.38%

Average Trading Volume: 463,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.34B

Find detailed analytics on 0658 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.