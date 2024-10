China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited is set to appoint Beijing Xinghua as its new auditor, following the retirement of Elite Partners CPA Limited. The company will hold a special general meeting for shareholders to approve this appointment. This move aims to ensure continued compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations.

For further insights into HK:0673 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.