China Hanking Holdings Ltd. Restructures for Hanking Gold Spin-off

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ).

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has announced a series of connected transactions as part of its corporate restructuring efforts in preparation for the proposed spin-off and separate listing of Hanking Gold. The company has completed the acquisition of the remaining share capital in Cygnet Gold, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary, and has initiated a capital increase in Hanking Gold. These strategic moves are aimed at consolidating its gold assets and enhancing its market position, with no significant financial impact anticipated on the group.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3788) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Hanking Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:3788 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Hanking Holdings Ltd.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the mining industry with a focus on gold production. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Hanking Gold, which manages gold projects with significant resources.

Average Trading Volume: 5,435,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.63B

Find detailed analytics on 3788 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue