China Glass Holdings to Discuss Finance Lease Agreement at Upcoming Meeting

China Glass Holdings Limited ( (HK:3300) ) has shared an update.

China Glass Holdings Limited has announced a Special General Meeting scheduled for August 8, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve a finance lease agreement between its subsidiary, Weihai CNG Coated Glass Co., Ltd., and Ping An International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. This agreement, if ratified, could enhance the company’s financial flexibility and operational capacity, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests positively.

China Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, specializing in the glass industry. It is involved in the production and distribution of various glass products, with a focus on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,296,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$640M

