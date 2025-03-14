China Glass Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results Approval

China Glass Holdings Limited ( (HK:3300) ) has shared an announcement.

China Glass Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 28, 2025, to approve the company’s annual results for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for the payment of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

China Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the glass manufacturing industry. The company focuses on producing a variety of glass products and serves both domestic and international markets.

