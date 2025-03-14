China Glass Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from China Glass Holdings Limited ( (HK:3300) ).

China Glass Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of up to RMB980 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of approximately RMB487 million in 2023. The increased losses are attributed to a downturn in China’s real estate sector, supply-demand imbalances in the PV and renewable energy markets, geopolitical instability, and impairment provisions for certain production lines. These factors have led to persistently low market prices for their products and diminished contributions from overseas operations.

China Glass Holdings Limited operates in the glass manufacturing industry, focusing on producing architectural and photovoltaic (PV) glass. The company is impacted by market dynamics in China’s real estate sector and the renewable energy industries.

