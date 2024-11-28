China Galaxy Securities’ Resolutions Approved at EGM

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their second extraordinary general meeting of 2024. Shareholders approved the capital expenditure budget and interim profit distribution plan, with the interim dividend set to be distributed in January 2025. This demonstrates strong shareholder support and a positive outlook for the company’s financial strategies.

