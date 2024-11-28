China Galaxy Securities Issues RMB4 Billion Commercial Paper

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2024 fourteenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, raising RMB4 billion. This financial move, with a coupon rate of 1.89% and a term of 181 days, aims to boost the company’s working capital. Investors interested in debt financing instruments may find this an appealing development in the financial markets.

