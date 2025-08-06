China Galaxy Securities Completes RMB4 Billion Commercial Paper Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) is now available.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 eighteenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, amounting to RMB4 billion. This issuance, authorized by the company’s board, aims to supplement the company’s working capital, potentially strengthening its financial position and operational capabilities in the competitive financial services market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6881) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.59 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Galaxy Securities Co stock, see the HK:6881 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is primarily engaged in securities trading, investment banking, and asset management, focusing on providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 49,355,559

Current Market Cap: HK$172B

See more insights into 6881 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue