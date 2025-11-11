China Galaxy Securities Completes Key Regulatory Filing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has completed the filing of amendments to its Articles of Association with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Beijing Bureau, and is proceeding with further filings with the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation. This development marks a significant step in the company’s regulatory compliance process, potentially enhancing its operational framework and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6881) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.99 price target.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. The company operates in a competitive market with a focus on providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 41,538,607

Current Market Cap: HK$177.6B

