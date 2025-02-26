China Galaxy Securities Clarifies Merger Rumors

An announcement from China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) is now available.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has issued a clarification announcement to address market rumors regarding a potential merger with China International Capital Corporation Limited. The company confirmed that it has not received any information from government or regulatory bodies, nor from its controlling shareholder or actual controller, regarding such a merger or any other significant undisclosed matters. This announcement aims to prevent misinformation among investors and stakeholders.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It is primarily involved in securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management, focusing on providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 0

See more data about 6881 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.