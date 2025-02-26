China Galaxy Securities Announces Director Resignation and Audit Committee Vacancy

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) has issued an announcement.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Ms. LIU Chun from her roles as an independent non-executive director, Chairperson of the Audit Committee, and member of other committees, effective February 26, 2025. Her departure leaves a vacancy in the Audit Committee, which the company plans to fill within three months to comply with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations. The company expressed gratitude for Ms. LIU Chun’s contributions during her six-year tenure.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the securities industry. The company offers a range of financial services, including brokerage, trading, and asset management, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 0

Learn more about 6881 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.