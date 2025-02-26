China Galaxy Securities Announces Board Composition and Roles

The latest update is out from China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ).

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as their participation in various board committees. The update is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership and strategic direction of the company, potentially impacting its operational effectiveness and market positioning.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities brokerage and investment banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 0

