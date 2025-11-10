China Foods Limited Optimizes Financial Management with New Cash Pooling Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Foods Limited ( (HK:0506) ) has provided an announcement.

China Foods Limited has entered into a Cash Pooling Management Agreement with COFCO Finance (HK) to enhance financial management and fund utilization efficiency. This agreement, effective from November 10, 2025, for three years, involves COFCO Finance (HK) managing the company’s funds centrally, which will help reduce financing costs and risks. The arrangement is considered a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its financial implications.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0506) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.50 price target.

More about China Foods Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,831,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.75B

