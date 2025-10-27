China Financial International Investments Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Financial International Investments Limited ( (HK:0721) ) has issued an update.

China Financial International Investments Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

China Financial International Investments Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on a range of investment activities and services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability.

