China Everbright Water to Pay Interest on 2023 Medium Term Notes

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has issued an update.

China Everbright Water Limited has announced the payment of interest on its 2023 Second Tranche Medium Term Notes, which were issued to institutional investors in July 2023. The interest, calculated at a rate of 2.97% per annum, will be paid on July 17, 2025, covering the period from July 17, 2024, to July 16, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing financial commitments and its engagement with the bond market, potentially impacting its financial stability and investor relations.

China Everbright Water

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the water management industry. It focuses on providing water environment management services and solutions, primarily targeting institutional investors in the national inter-bank bond market of mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 212,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$672.3M

