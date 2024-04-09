China Everbright Water Sets Interest Payment Date

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.

China Everbright Water Limited announced it will pay interest on its 2023 first tranche medium term notes, with a principal amount of RMB1 billion, to institutional investors. The interest payment, set at a rate of 3.20% per annum, will be made on April 17, 2024, for the period covering April 17, 2023, to April 16, 2024. This financial move is likely to draw attention from market watchers and investors interested in the company’s bonds.

