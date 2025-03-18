China Everbright Water Secures New Electricity Supply Agreement for 2025-2027

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has provided an update.

China Everbright Water Limited has entered into a new Electricity Sales Framework Agreement with Everbright Greentech Services, effective from 2025 to 2027. This agreement, which replaces the previous 2025 agreement, involves the purchase of electricity for the company’s subsidiaries in Jiangsu and Shandong Provinces, marking a strategic move to secure energy supply and enhance operational efficiency.

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in environmental protection and water management services. It operates under the Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857 and Singapore Stock Code: U9E, focusing on providing sustainable water solutions and services in China.

