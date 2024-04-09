China Everbright Water Schedules Interest Payment

China Everbright Water (SG:U9E) has released an update.

China Everbright Water Limited has announced it will pay interest on its 2022 First Tranche Medium Term Notes (MTNs) on April 18, 2024, with a rate of 3.10% per annum. This interest payment pertains to the period from April 18, 2023, to April 17, 2024, and will be made to institutional investors in the Chinese inter-bank bond market. Details of the interest payment have been made available on multiple financial exchange websites.

