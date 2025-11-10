China Everbright Water Achieves Prestigious Awards in Singapore

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has issued an announcement.

China Everbright Water Limited has been recognized with two prestigious awards in Singapore’s capital markets, highlighting its strong governance, business development, and competitive positioning. The company received the ‘Highest Weighted Return on Equity Over Three Years’ and ‘Overall Sector Winner’ in the Utilities Sector at the Billion Dollar Club annual awards, and improved its ranking in the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index, underscoring its operational efficiency and capital returns.

China Everbright Water Limited is an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management.

YTD Price Performance: 13.12%

Average Trading Volume: 497,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$715.2M

