China Everbright Reveals Board Structure and Committees

China Everbright (HK:0257) has released an update.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, consisting of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, chaired by WANG Silian. The company has also established four Board committees, including Audit, Risk Management, Nomination, and Remuneration, with specific members serving in various roles, emphasizing its governance structure.

