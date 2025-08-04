China Everbright Redeems Significant Fund Units for Capital Gain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Everbright ( (HK:0165) ) has provided an update.

China Everbright Limited announced the redemption of 1,263,689.97 Class I USD units from the Everbright Income Focus Fund, representing approximately 50.25% of the total Class I units. This redemption, expected to be completed in seven tranches, will result in a gain of approximately USD2,122,999.09 for the company, which will be used for general working capital and future investments. The transaction is considered a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholder approval due to the applicable percentage ratios.

More about China Everbright

China Everbright Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the financial services industry. It focuses on investment management and financial services, with a significant market presence in Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 48.12%

Average Trading Volume: 49,797,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.08B

Learn more about 0165 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue