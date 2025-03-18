China Everbright Greentech Announces New Electricity Sales Agreement

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. ( (HK:1257) ) has issued an update.

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. has entered into a New 2025 Electricity Sales Framework Agreement with CEWL, replacing the existing agreement. This new agreement, effective from 2025 to 2027, involves EB Greentech (Jiangsu) supplying electricity to CEWL Group through Power Grid Companies. The transaction is considered a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring independent shareholder approval due to its scale. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened to seek this approval, with an Independent Board Committee and an Independent Financial Adviser appointed to guide the process.

China Everbright Greentech Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the greentech industry. It is involved in providing electricity and related services, with a significant market focus on sustainable energy solutions.

